Kendra Scott Shop For A Cause Benefitting Manos De Cristo



The holiday season is all about giving and today we want to spotlight one organization doing just that for Central Texans. Manos De Cristo empowers low-income families with a loving hand of assistance. Board Member, Amanda Bonilla chats with Stephanie to share about their Shop For The Cause event.

The Shop For the Cause event is happening from December 3rd through December 4th. In-person shopping on December 3rd from 5-7 PM at any Austin area Kendra Scott store.

To learn more about Manos De Cristo or to donate visit their website, and make sure you give them a follow on social media @ManosATX.

