Kendra Scott Launches First Men’s Collection, “Scott Bros.”

Kendra Scott Launches New Men’s Collection

Early this month, and just in time for Father’s Day, Kendra Scott released their FIRST Men’s Collection – Scott Bros.

Kendra Scott is known for its beautiful jewelry that connects people with causes and people that they care about most. The newest line, Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott, is a welcome addition to the brand offering a striking suite of men’s jewelry and gender-neutral designs. It’s a perfect gift no matter the occasion!

The Scott Bros. Collection is filled with a mix of styles made of genuine stones, leather cord, paracord, and vinyl beads with price points starting at $68 up to $198, providing something for everyone. The Men’s Collection. is particularly unique as it was designed in collaboration with Kendra’s sons, reflecting elements of their styles and personalities in each piece.

Proceeds from the full Scott Bros. Collection will support the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Art Therapy Program and as the program continues, 20% of proceeds from the Cade Suite will support the Shop for Good Giveback to support family and youth organizations.

Learn the principles behind wearing bracelets for men without looking like you’re trying too hard.

I’ve been a jewelry designer as long as I’ve been a mom – as my boys have grown, so has this business. That’s why I’m thrilled to introduce Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott, designed in collaboration with my sons to be fun fashion that anyone can wear.” 

Kendra Scott, founder, designer and executive chairwoman of the brand.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel, and sense of community of its CEO and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of “Family, Fashion, Philanthropy” and since 2010, the company has given back well over $30 million to local, national, and international causes. Visit their website for more details.

