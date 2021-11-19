Kendra Scott Gives Back With Breast Cancer Awareness

Sheena Wilde, Vice President of Philanthropy at Kendra Scott, visited with Stephanie at the Kendra Scott flagship store on South Congress. Kendra Scott has multiple philanthropy initiatives, and breast cancer awareness is one of them.

Learn more about Pam, whom Kendra Scott partners with each year to surprise patients at Ascension Seton Breast Care Center with jewelry and a handwritten note on Kendra’s “Gifting Gives On” page.

Kendra Scott’s philanthropy also includes supporting the Dell Children’s Medical Center art therapy program and new children’s pavilion, in honor of Parker Gerault, who is fighting brain cancer.

“Give On” with Kendra Scott is donating to partners that empower women and youth this holiday season, including:

The Jed Foundation, which provides mental health support for teens and young adults.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, where every dollar raised stays locals and supports each hospital’s most urgent needs for sick and injured kids.

Inheritance of Hope, which makes a difference for the 1 in 20 children who lose a parent before they turn 16.

In addition, Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott is designed by Kendra and her sons, with 20% of proceeds from the Cade line benefiting youth causes. “This collection is a true representation of family, fashion, and philanthropy.”

Shop Kendra Scott’s jewelry and learn more about her philanthropic missions at KendraScott.com.

This segment is paid for by Kendra Scott and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.