Keeping Austin Cool with McCullough Heating & Air Conditioning and Family Eldercare McCullough Heating & Air Conditioning

McCullough is a 2018 top-level "Oscillating Fan" sponsor of this cool cause. Now in its 28th year, this Family Eldercare program brings critical relief from Austin's summer heat to families across Central Texas. The Summer Fan Drive provides new box and oscillating fans to seniors, adults with disabilities, and families with children in Central Texas. In 2017 alone, the Summer Fan Drive distributed 6,740 fans to more than 3,200 households. Learn more about Family Eldercare and how to get involved. You can get in touch with McCullough Heating & Air Conditioning by calling (512) 862-2946, or by visiting them online at CoolMeNow.com.

