Keep Your Spaces Safe With The Steam Team

With COVID-19 now is the perfect time to get a deep clean in both your home and your place of work. Josh Lasch, owner of The Steam Team, talked with Rosie about what services they provide as well as how this second generation family business is giving back.

Are you still providing service right now and what precautions you are taking in customers homes and offices?

Yes we are open like normal as we’ve been deemed an essential business, but we are taking the responsibility of helping our customers and employees stay safe and healthy. We have trained our employees on OSHA and CDC guidelines for the use of personal protective equipment. All employees wear N95 masks, booties and gloves upon entering your home or office and any tools we bring into your home or office have been disinfected prior to use. We also require all of our employees to take daily temperature checks and to not to report to work if they have any symptoms. So far we’ve had no issues which we are thankful for.

Tell us about your electrostatic disinfecting and protection process and how it helps keep your home or office safe and healthy?

We spray the positively charged disinfectant and when it hits it immediately takes care of viruses, bacteria and more. The second phase of the clean is we spray a protectant- it’s EPA approved and it’s perfectly safe. It helps inhibit any bacteria or viruses for up to 90 days.

Tell us how your giving back right now?

We are currently providing our electrostatic disinfecting and protection services for free to Austin Pets Alive. APA is a charity we provide to already by putting high speed fans in the kennels in the summer to help keep the animals cool. We love our pets and feel passionate about APA already so this was just naturally another thing we could do to help keep the hard working people who work at APA and the animals safe and healthy. We also are doing a donation to APA for 10% of any of our residential cleaning services through May when you call or email and let us know you are wanting to support APA.

The Steam Team can help you with water damage, carpet, and tile cleaning, For more information you can visit them online at www.TheSteamTeam.com or call them at 512-451-8326.

Sponsored by The Steam Team. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.