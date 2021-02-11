Keep Your Pup Entertained Indoors On Cold Days With These Tips From Nulo Pet Food

Bored dogs can get into trouble hence, chewing up shoes, furniture etc.. By playing with your dog a few times a day, you can prevent them from developing destructive habits so we partnered with Nulo Pet Food to bring you some ideas to keep your pups busy on those “indoor” days.

Rainy Day Indoor Activities For Pups:

“Play Hide N Seek” gather the whole family or even if it is just you and your pup to play a good game of Hide N Seek. Call your pup’s name and let the search begin. You can give your pup a Nulo treat as a reward but the hunt is a good way to get their exercise in and have fun at the same time.

“Cup Game” This is a fun game where you place three cups on a table or bench and hide a treat under one cup. Shuffle the cups around and see if your pup lands on the right cup!

“Stuffed Kongs” Stuffed Kongs are great way to keep your dog entertained by themselves. We like to break up a Nulo jerky treat and top with peanut butter for extended entertainment. Kongs are nontoxic, indestructible and dishwasher safe.

“Tug Of War” This is a great way to mentally and physically exercise your dog. Of course they can be rewarded with Nulo treats after a few wins! We use an old piece of fire hose as a toy for this game and it works great!

You can Learn more about Nulo pet food and where it’s carried by going to Nulo.com, or by following along on social media @NuloPetFood.

