Keep Your Kids Active At Home With Marathon Kids

Cami Hawkins from Marathon Kids offered helpful ways to keep your kids moving. Kids need one hour of heart-pumping physical activity every day. It can be in spurts – a few minutes here and a half an hour there.

Parents have a lot on their plates right now, so we want to make it as easy as possible for them to encourage kids to move during the day.

We have free mileage logs available on MarathonKids.org that anyone can download, print, and put on the fridge. Each quarter of a track on the log is worth one quarter-mile of walking or jogging. The goal is to color in all 26 tracks over time and reach 26.2 miles, completing their first marathon!

On our mileage logs, five minutes of any heart-pumping activity also equals a quarter-mile. So, if kids dance for five minutes, they can color in one section of a track. If they jump on the trampoline for 20 minutes, that counts as one mile.

For kids doing Marathon Kids in school, they can share their completed mileage logs with their teachers to earn Nike rewards for their miles.

If kids are not doing Marathon Kids in school and parents would like to purchase Nike prizes for their children, to reward them for each marathon they complete, it’s only $10 for our Marathon Kids at Home kit right now. A 26.2-mile t-shirt and three other Nike incentives will be mailed to you. Just click on the Marathon Kids at Home button on our homepage to register and you can start tracking miles right away.

For more information go to MarathonKids.org