Keep The Family Sane In Isolation With Dr. Viviana Coles

Millions of people are now spending more time than ever at home, and the change in situation can give families a bit of cabin fever! Certified Sex and Relationship Therapist Dr. Viviana Coles gave us some tips and tricks help keep things sailing smoothly.

One of her big tips is to see each hour — and therefore, each day — as a tapestry. So many of us have turned to individual projects with more time alone, but that can create isolation. Dr. Coles suggests building in time for yourself, you and your spouse together, and the family as a unit. Switching between these three groups will create enough variety to keep positive momentum at home, instead of falling into the doldrums of just one routine.

Since 2003, Dr. Viviana Coles has exclusively focused on her work with couples and individuals experiencing emotional and physical intimacy issues. She has built a thriving private practice providing relationship therapy, sex therapy and premarital counseling. Dr. Viviana is currently a featured marriage expert on Lifetime’s hit show “Married at First Sight”. When not in session or filming, Dr. Coles enjoys spending quality time with her husband and two children and traveling with family and friends.

For more information on Doctor Viviana and her services, you can go to doctorviviana.com and make sure to give her a follow on social media, www.instagram.com/doctorviviana.