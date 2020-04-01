Keep Sanitation Workers Safe With #BagYourTrash & Austin Resource Recovery

Studio 512 spoke with Austin Resource Recovery Director Ken Snipes about how he is working to keep sanitation workers safe during the pandemic.

Ken says that the number one thing people at home can do to help is to make sure to bag everything that goes into your trash. Use the hashtag #bagyourtrash on social media to help spread the word!

Download the Austin Recycles App to stay up-to-date on changes and like them on Facebook, @Austinrecycles. Learn more at https://www.austintexas.gov/department/austin-resource-recovery

