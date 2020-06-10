Keep Pets Safe In The Summer Heat

Texas Humane Heroes shares 5 tips to help keep our pets cool during our hot Texas summers.

1. Never Leave Them In The Car

On an 85-degree day, the temperature inside a car can reach 102 degrees

within 10 minutes, with the windows slightly open. After 30 minutes, the

temperature reaches 120 degrees.

2. Be Mindful Of Sensitive Paws

Asphalt can heat up quickly on a hot summer day, which can burn the paws on

your pets. A good tip: check the asphalt with your hand, if it’s too hot for

you, it’s too hot for your pet.

3. Limit Exercise On Hot Days

Adjust your regular routine based on the temperature. On hot days, limit

exercise to only morning/ evening hours.

4. Cool Your Pet Inside And Out

Always provide cool water. Purchase a cooling mat, vest or small swimming

pool to cool down your pet. You can also make DIY pup-sicles!

5. Watch For Signs Of Heat Stroke

Signs such as heavy panting, glazed eyes, rapid heartbeat, excessive thirst,

lack of coordination, difficulty breathing, profuse salivation, vomiting and a

deep red or purple tongue, seizure and unconsciousness. CALL A VET

IMMEDIATELY IF YOU SEE HEATSTROKE SIGNS.