Amy Fiala, founder of Game Time Dog Services shared some tips to keep pets safe in the seeminly-unending Texas summer heat.

This summer’s heat has been on full blast. What are some indicators to look for that your pup might be overheating?

Excessive Panting.

Excessive Drooling/Foaming at the Mouth.

Fast and Irregular Heartbeat.

Rapid Breathing.

Lethargic Behavior.

Disorientation.

Vomiting/Diarrhea.

Collapse.

You say that some types of dogs are more susceptible to overheating than others. What types of dogs are more at-risk?

Brachycephalic breeds – dogs with short snouts. Popular brachycephalic breeds include English and French Bulldogs, Bull Mastiffs, Boston Terriers, Boxers, Pugs, Shih Tzus, Lhasa Apsos, and Pekingese.

Dogs that have had a previous episode of heat stroke.

Dogs with a lack of appropriate shelter.

Dogs with dark-colored and/or double-layered coats such as Labradors, Huskies, Shepherds, and Golden Retrievers.

Senior dogs.

Overweight dogs.

Puppies.

If you notice your dog is overheating, what can you do before you get them to the vet?



Immediately take your dog to a cooler area.

Wet your pet with water-soaked towels on the abdomen, chest, feet, face, and neck – in that order. The abdomen and chest are the most efficient and closer to vital organs. Do not use cold water – rapid cooling can be dangerous. If you can’t get home – spray with a water hose.

Lightly place Isopropyl alcohol (70%) on the dog’s foot pads – don’t use large quantities.

Place your pet in front of a fan. You are recreating the cooling effect of sweat.

Take the temperature of your dog – at 103 degrees (F) stop wetting and fanning them.

As your pet continues to cool give them cool (not ice cold) water to drink.

How do we do our best to keep these things from happening in the first place?



Never leave your dog inside a parked car.

Keep them inside with AC during the hot part of the day.

Make sure their area is well ventilated.

Ensure there are shady places in their outside area.

Make sure they have enough water.

Have a cooling dog mat or elevated mesh dog bed.

Check out Amy’s full blog post about preventing and treating overheating in dogs here.

Game Time Dog Services is expanding to Westlake, and Amy is interested in talking to motivated dog lovers who would like a job! Game Time Dog Services also offers pet sitting, aerobic games, pet taxis and more. Find out more about ways to treat your pet at GameTimeDogServices.com.