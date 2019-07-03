Keep Kids Moving With Dionne Ross’ Yard Games

The 4th of July is a great time for families to get together — and to get moving! Dionne Ross, personal trainer, came to Studio 512 to demonstrate some fun games that can be done in the backyard to entertain all ages.

Water Balloon Catch:

Dionne says that you simply cannot have a back yard party on the 4th of July without water balloons! It’s July. It’s hot. Instead of just chunking at each other, try to see who can catch the most!

Get gallon milk jugs and cut the bottoms out. Add water balloons. See how many you can catch in your jug. You can also use sponge balls if you don’t want to clean up balloon bits from your yard!

Frisbee (or paper plate) Tic-Tac-Toe:

Using an old bedsheet, use Painter’s Tape to create a tic-tac-toe grid. Lay it out on the lawn, and use two different colors of plastic plates. Throw them like frisbees and try to connect 3 in a row — great for arm muscles!

Fill The Bucket With Water:

For this, you’ll need buckets and sponges. Form 2 teams. Have 4 buckets total. On one side, have two buckets filled with water. On the opposite, side have empty buckets. Each team has to fill the empty buckets by filling the sponges with water from the water buckets and squeezing them into the empty buckets. See who can do it the fastest!

Dionne also has a couple of big things to keep in mind for active families this holiday: Stay hydrated! Water, watermelon and sports drinks are all necessary when playing outside. Don’t forget sunscreen and bug repellent. This way everyone can have a fun and safe Independence Day!

To learn more about Dionne’s approach to personal training, check her out on Facebook and Instagram, @CoachDionneRoss, or email her at Dionne@DionneRoss.com.