Keep Kids Busy With These All-Natural And Playful Kits From Art Of Dough

Meagan Dillard of Art Of Dough joined Steph and Rosie to share how the pandemic sparked a business idea that involves all-natural food-grade play dough with the cutest kits that provide several benefits to kids.

Art of Dough was created in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic. With two boys at home (3) and (1), Founder, Meagan Dillard was on a never-ending quest to find activities to keep them busy, happy, fulfilled, and away from screens. Dillard says, “I found that play-dough was the one activity that seemed to provide my boys with hours of enjoyment, while also providing me with time to do things around the house or simply enjoy a cup of coffee in peace. We soon found ourselves making endless batches of play-dough, until we got our recipe just right. We spent almost a year perfecting our all-natural and food-grade dough recipe until it was just the right combination of silky smooth, super soft, and non-oily, perfect for little hands. While the boys quickly bore of their toys, I found them coming back to their play-dough and kits day after day, sometimes spending hours making their creations. I know how difficult it can be to keep toddlers entertained, so I knew this was something that I wanted to share with the world.”

Meagan also believes in the many benefits of playing with dough, saying, “Squishing, rolling, and playing with dough helps build all the tiny muscles in our children’s hands, helping to prepare them for early handwriting and allowing them an open-ended and creative play experience. We hope your little ones enjoy these kits as much as ours do!”

For more information or to place an order go to ArtOfDough.com