Keep Kids Active This Summer With Marathon Kids

Marathon Kids shows kids that being active is fun and rewarding! We spoke to the CEO of Marathon Kids, Cami Hawkins, about how parents and kids can keep moving this summer.

Cami says summer is a really great time for families to get out and run together. Kids need 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity — what Cami calls “heart pumping activity” — every single day. The more parents are willing to get moving with their kids, the more likely kids are to get the daily exercise they need to be healthy.

The problem many families face in Texas is that it feels too hot outside to run safely. Cami says that, according to research by the American College of Sports Medicine, the risk of developing heat illness while exercising is high when it’s more 85°F. So it’s best to run early in the morning or in the evening. Be sure to keep an eye on the weather and avoid running in the hottest part of the day, between noon and 4 p.m.

Cami’s other hot weather activity tips include staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, planning to take breaks to give kids a chance to catch their breath…and, of course, having fun!

If kids are interested in participating with Marathon Kids over the summer, they have options! They’ve got their Marathon Kids at Home program, where you can start your very own run club, and kids get Nike rewards for hitting marathon milestones. They’ve also got a Virtual 5K coming up this weekend!

If you’ve never heard of a Virtual 5K, it’s like a regular 5K, but you can do it anywhere and on your own schedule! It’s only $5 to participate the School’s Out Virtual 5K. You can sign up to run at www.moremilesraces.com, and 100% of the proceeds will go towards getting more kids running with Marathon Kids.

But if you’d like to do one in person, there are lots of family-friendly races coming up. There’s the Hero Hustle in Cedar Park this month, with costumes and a free Kids’ Dash, the July 4th Popsicle Run in Kyle, and the Firecracker Flight in Georgetown, which also has a free Kids Dash. Marathon Kids also has some exciting events coming up in the fall to celebrate their 25th anniversary season here in Austin. They’ll be announcing those soon!

For more information on how you can start a summer run club as a family, check out Marathon Kids at Home: https://marathonkids.org/marathon-kids-at-home/