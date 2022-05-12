House plants are the new pets! If you collected one, two or twelve over the course of the pandemic, there’s some help out there to aid in their care: Kate Ferguson and Lila Sullivan of Flourish Plant joined Studio 512 to talk about their newest product, an organic, sustainable, all-purpose meal for your indoor plants.

“A hangry plant is a dying plant, so it’s time you get food on the table. Fertilizing plants with an organic fertilizer like Flourish Plant Food gives them the nutrients they need to live and thrive. All plants need Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium (NPK) to go about their regular functioning and photosynthesis. However, most potting soils are nutrient deficient just a few months after purchase. Soil is also meant to be alive—with microbes (and larger creatures out in the wild). Adding a microbe rich plant food allows for a stronger root system and better nutrient uptake, resulting in a more resilient plant.

However, the most obvious thing you’ll likely see when you start feeding your plants is their vegetative growth. Feeding plants gives them the nutrients to become stronger, likely larger (both taller and longer/bushier), and more colorful with just a few weeks of consistent use and good care.”

Application is easy: shake well and apply 2-6 full droppers (2-6 mL) into the included dilution vessel. Add 8 ounces of water, and apply to your soil as often as you water!

If you don’t have a green thumb, don’t worry: Kate and Lila have also crafted a Plant Guide on their website, with information sorted by light level, difficult, size and safety for pets.

Lila says, “We are really excited about some upcoming opportunities for our Austin community like our Houseplant 101 classes that we will be releasing on our social media in the coming months, so definitely give us a follow! We also just launched in one of our favorite local plant shops, Tillery Street Plant Company. Next time you’re there shopping for plants grab a bottle of Flourish!”

Order a bottle today — and check out their extensive Plant Guide — at FlourishPlant.com.