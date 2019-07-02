Keep Fido Cool This Summer With Phydeaux & Friends

Summer is now in full swing and if the dog days of summer are making you worried about your furry friends- don’t fret! Savannah Longoria with Phydeaux and Friends is giving you a leg-up on how to keep your pooch cool and calm.

Did you know that humans cool themselves differently than dogs? Dogs pant to release heat, while humans sweat to stay cool. PETA has issued guidelines and tips to help ensure you’re keeping your pets safe:

-Keep animals indoors

-Never leave an animal in a hot vehicle

-Avoid hot pavement

-Never run with animals when it’s hot out

Phydeaux and Friends is located at 7816 Burnet Road. You can visit them online at phydeauxandfriends.com, or give them a call at (512) 956-9000.