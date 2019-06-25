Keep Cool With A Backyard Patio Misting System

How do you cool hot outdoor patios without your entire backyard getting soaked?

Our friends at Mosquito Control Systems gave us a tour of their Patio Misting Systems.

Mosquito Control Systems is a family owned local business – that started installing systems in Austin back in 2003.

For more info and to schedule a free estimate, call at 512-844-8498 or check out their website www.MCSAustin.com.

Sponsored by Mosquito Control Systems. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.