Keep Calm & Tiki On At Easy Tiger

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Easy Tiger East is on tiki time! Slow down, sway awhile on the patio with tropical drinks and food specials. Tiki Tuesdays kick off today, August 31, 2021. If you can’t make it today, no worries, they will have Tiki Tuesdays on September 14 and 28.

When:

4 pm to 10 pm

Where:

Easy Tiger East, 1501 E 7th Street

Drink Specials:

  • Tiger Typhoon: Plantation Rum, Goslings Rum, Lime, Orange, Liber & Co. Passionfruit Syrup, Grenadine ($12)
  • Tiger Shark: Appleton Rum, Plantation Rum, Apricot Liqueur, Coconut Cream, Lemon ($13)
CC: Easy Tiger

Food Specials:

  • Pulled Pork Sliders (3): Easy Rolls, Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Pickles ($12)
  • Hawaiian Burger: Easy Bun, Smashed Patty, Provolone, BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Grilled Pineapple ($14)

Labor Day At Easy Tiger!

Easy Tiger’s upcoming Labor Day pre-order specials will be available September 3-6. Items to complete your cookout:

  • Easy Apple Pie with a decadent crumb topping
  • House Recipe Sausages
  • Easy Sausage Buns
  • Grazing Board
  • Butcher Board
  • Apple Pie
  • Cheese Board
  • Grazing Board
  • Sausage Buns
  • Sausage Board

Easy Tiger is now taking all pre-orders for Specials and Catering

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss