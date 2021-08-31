Keep Calm & Tiki On At Easy Tiger

Easy Tiger East is on tiki time! Slow down, sway awhile on the patio with tropical drinks and food specials. Tiki Tuesdays kick off today, August 31, 2021. If you can’t make it today, no worries, they will have Tiki Tuesdays on September 14 and 28.

When:

4 pm to 10 pm

Where:

Easy Tiger East, 1501 E 7th Street

Drink Specials:

Tiger Typhoon : Plantation Rum, Goslings Rum, Lime, Orange, Liber & Co. Passionfruit Syrup, Grenadine ($12)

: Plantation Rum, Goslings Rum, Lime, Orange, Liber & Co. Passionfruit Syrup, Grenadine ($12) Tiger Shark: Appleton Rum, Plantation Rum, Apricot Liqueur, Coconut Cream, Lemon ($13)

CC: Easy Tiger

Food Specials:

Pulled Pork Sliders (3): Easy Rolls, Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Pickles ($12)

(3): Easy Rolls, Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Pickles ($12) Hawaiian Burger: Easy Bun, Smashed Patty, Provolone, BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Grilled Pineapple ($14)

Labor Day At Easy Tiger!

Easy Tiger’s upcoming Labor Day pre-order specials will be available September 3-6. Items to complete your cookout:

Easy Apple Pie with a decadent crumb topping

with a decadent crumb topping House Recipe Sausages

Easy Sausage Buns

Grazing Board