Keep Austin Recycling This America Recycles Day

Austin Resource Recovery has launched the Keep Austin Recycling campaign to celebrate America Recycles Day. They are aiming to teach Austinites what happens to the plastic they put in their blue cart and how they can help to combat plastic pollution.

America Recycles Day is November 15, and this year the City of Austin is focusing on what happens to Austin’s plastic recyclables. After Austinites set their blue carts to the curb, Austin Resource Recovery trucks pick up the contents and take it to a facility for sorting.

Once there, the material is sorted to separate different types of recyclables and remove contamination (items not accepted by the City’s processors, hazardous or food-soiled items).

Recyclables are then baled and sold to companies that turn them into new things like bottles and containers, clothing, carpeting, flooring, flowerpots, buckets, bicycle racks, and auto parts.

You can make an impact on minimizing plastic pollution by reducing the plastic you purchase and use in your home, reusing plastics whenever possible.

Sponsored by the City Of Austin. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.