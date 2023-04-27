Kalu And The Electric Joint have an album dropping April 28th and they are playing their first Headlining show at the paramount May 4th.

Kalu moved here from Nigeria when he was 18 and has been a large part of our music scene for years. He’s finally playing Paramount! He is also the first-ever Fellowship artist for non-profit record label Spaceflight.

Kalu and the Electric Joint are releasing their latest record “Garden of Eden” on Friday, April 28th. Then on May 4th, they’re headlining the Paramount Theatre for their record release show, with Kam Franklin, lead singer of The Suffers, opens up the night with her solo project.