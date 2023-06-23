Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock is expanding their outdoor waterpark with some new additions and you can come check it out this summer.

Brian Szydloski, a spokesperson for Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

What makes Kalahari Resort a great summer destination?

“Kalahari is a great destination for the whole family, especially in the summer! Located in Central Texas in Round Rock, the resort is just a short drive and once here, guests can escape to a different world! Park and stay—it’s all under one roof—you never have to leave the resort.”

“As the home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resort, Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock offers an all-under-one-roof getaway with activities for families of all ages to enjoy, including a 223,000 square foot indoor waterpark, Tom Foolerys Adventure Park, an indoor theme park experience, four onsite signature restaurants, and a luxurious full-service spa. For lodging, we have one, two, and three-room suite styles to accommodate families of any size.”

What activities can families enjoy at the waterpark?

“You’ll need two to three days to really soak in all the fun at America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resort. Some of our most popular attractions are the FlowRider, a virtual wave simulator where you can learn to surf, our huge ZeroVision Wave Pool Experience, and the lazy river.”

What are the newly expanded areas of the Outdoor Waterpark?

“Kalahari is excited to open our expanded Outdoor Waterpark attractions, from our new Adventure River to the new Bugs Burrow children’s area, Kalahari has something for everyone to enjoy!”

Adventure River: “Beach-like” zero-depth entry with half of the 900-foot river featuring thrilling waves that speed guests along a winding path, while the other half is a more tranquil lazy river. The attraction is three feet deep and features multiple deck sprays, waterfalls, and a waterfall bridge

“Beach-like” zero-depth entry with half of the 900-foot river featuring thrilling waves that speed guests along a winding path, while the other half is a more tranquil lazy river. The attraction is three feet deep and features multiple deck sprays, waterfalls, and a waterfall bridge Bugs Burrow: a new children’s area featuring a zero-entry pool, swings and nine bug-themed slides

a new children’s area featuring a zero-entry pool, swings and nine bug-themed slides Thirsty Turtle: a 1,100 square foot swim-up/walk-up bar for guests 21 years and older. It’s tropical themed with music and televisions, and is the perfect spot to grab a cold beer, mixed drink, frosty daiquiri, or margarita

What if I don’t want to get wet? What else do you have for fun?

“Tom Foolerys Adventure Park is the perfect place to make more memories with your family, the indoor adventure park features thrill rides, zip lines, climbing walls, laser tag, and more.”

“Tom Foolerys also has an indoor arcade, VR games, bowling, mini golf, and escape rooms for the whole family to play together and stay dry.”

Can you tell us more about your dining options?

“The resort has 20 dining outlets including four signature restaurants, a buffet experience as well as many quick-bite options. Our four signature dining experiences give our guests a variety of options to choose from — from our Double Cut Steakhouse, where you can enjoy surf and turf, to Cinco Niños, our modern Mexican and tequila bar. Guests can also enjoy a cocktail at Baobab Social or take in live music and drinks at Redd’s Piano Bar and Lounge seven nights a week.”

Sounds like there is plenty to do for thrill-seekers! What about for someone who wants to relax and unwind?

“For those looking to pamper themselves, Spa Kalahari & Salon is the place to go. Some of the many amenities include body treatments, luxurious massages, skin care, nail care, and hair services.”

“This luxurious spa also includes a wet therapy room with a dry sauna and a chromotherapy steam room, as well as a Halotherapy Salt room, whirlpool, brow and lash bar, and lounge space.”

How can we learn more?

Ready to book your summer adventure? Go to KalahariResorts.com and use promo code “SPLASH” to cool off this season with great rates and endless summer memories! Act now, this deal is good until the end of June!”

This segment is paid for by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.