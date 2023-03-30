If you’re looking for the perfect spring destination for the family, we have just the spot for you and it’s in our own backyard. Kalahari Resorts has America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resort, as well as an adventure park, world-class dining, a full-service spa, live music, and so much more.

Brian Szydloski, a spokesperson with Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

What makes Kalahari Resort a good destination for the Spring?

“Kalahari is a great destination for the whole family, especially for spring! In a short drive, guests can escape to a different world! Park and stay—it’s all under one roof—you never have to leave the resort.”

“As the home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resort, Kalahari Resort in Round Rock offers an all-under-one-roof getaway with activities for families of all ages to enjoy, including a 223,000 square-foot indoor waterpark, Tom Foolerys Adventure Park—an indoor theme park experience, four on-site signature restaurants, and a luxurious full-service spa.”

“For lodging, we have one, two, and three-room suite styles to accommodate families of any size.”

What activities can families enjoy at the waterpark?

“You’ll need two to three days to really soak in all the fun at America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resort. Some of our most popular attractions are the FlowRider, a virtual wave simulator where you can learn to surf, our huge ZeroVision Wave Pool Experience, and the lazy river. We also have an entire area for younger kids to play, and, of course, plenty of slides for thrill seekers.”

“The waterpark also has private cabanas available to rent to give you your own private oasis in the water park.”

What if I don’t want to get wet? What else do you have for fun?

“Tom Foolerys Adventure Park is the perfect place to make more memories with your family, the indoor adventure park features thrill rides, zip lines, climbing walls, laser tag, and more.”

“Tom Foolerys also has an indoor arcade, VR games, bowling, mini golf, and escape rooms for the whole family to play together and stay dry.”

Can you tell us more about your dining options?

“The resort has 20 dining outlets including four signature restaurants, a buffet experience as well as many quick-bite options.”

“Our four signature dining experiences give our guests a variety of options to choose from: Double Cut Steakhouse, where you can enjoy surf and turf; Cinco Ninos, our modern Mexican and tequila bar; and more. Guests can also enjoy a cocktail at Baobab Social.”

What about live music?

“Guests can take in live music and drinks at Redd’s Piano Bar & Lounge seven nights a week. Live music nightly at Double Cut Steakhouse, and with the spring weather, Amatuli’s outdoor stage is a great place to hear live music and relax on Friday and Saturday nights.”

Sounds like there is plenty to do for thrillseekers! What about someone who wants to unwind?

“For those looking to pamper themselves, Spa Kalahari & Salon is the place to go. Some of the many amenities include body treatments, luxurious massages, skin care, nail care, and hair services.”

“This luxurious spa also includes a wet therapy room with a dry sauna and a chromotherapy steam room, as well as a halotherapy salt room, whirlpool, brow and lash bar, and lounge space.”

How can we learn more?

To book your stay or get day passes, go to KalahariResorts.com/Texas.

This segment is paid for by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.