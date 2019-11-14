JustFab & Drybar Team Up For “Charlie’s Angel’s” Premiere

JustFab made Rosie a rebel like Sabina in the new “Charlie’s Angels” movie, which opens nationwide on November 15th. JustFab & Drybar are teaming up to give women across the country a boss-lady makeover!
New shoppers can get their first style for as low as $10 when they become a VIP! Go to www.JustFab.com/CallingAllAngels. Tag @justfabonline on Instagram and @justfab on Facebook to show off your look!
If you stop by Drybar for a cocktail-themed blowout, make sure you tag #DrybarxCharliesAngels online.