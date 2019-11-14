JustFab & Drybar Team Up For “Charlie’s Angel’s” Premiere

Kristina Viniar offers personalized wellness coaching for women. For more information, go to www.kristinaviniar.com, or give her a call at (512) 609-0031.

The holidays are coming up and you might want to use this time for a little holiday vacation and preferably nowhere near your current time zone. Somewhere tropical and exotic perhaps where you’re sitting on the beach, while someone serves you up a freshly-cut coconut. However, nothing puts a damper into the start of your vacation like jet lag. You know, that groggy feeling, possible headaches and uncontrollable sleepiness and fatigue - all consequences of covering several time zones in a matter of hours. How far you travel, where you go, what you drink, along with other factors can determine how quickly you can recover from jet lag. Read on to learn more about what science says we should do and my tried and true tips on leaving jet lag behind. Jet lag is a common condition for travelers who cross several time zones and is especially difficult to adjust for those going eastward rather than westward. In a 2016 study on jet lag, scientists identified that this difference in recovery time has to do with how our biological clock, or circadian rhythm functions. The cells in our body don’t quite operate on a 24 hour schedule like we thought. Instead, the cell’s cycle is about 24.5 hours long. This small change allows for easier travel when we’re going into the direction that extends the length of the day, which is westward. However, when we travel east and skip several time zones, it makes it challenging for our internal clock to catch up. The severity and the duration of your symptoms of jet lag depends on several factors such as your general physical health, hydration status, age, alcohol and caffeine consumption and what you do upon arriving at your destination. Here are some of my favorite tips on the do’s and don’ts of traveling across multiple time zones and how to feel your best when you get to your destination.