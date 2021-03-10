“Just One Dress” Styling Tips From Raquel Greer Gordian Of Greer Image Consulting

Spring break might just be a small day trip near the house this year, so we don’t have to drive ourselves crazy with packing! Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting shows us how to style one dress, five ways: for the beach, for a warm day, for a date, for running errands and for cooling nights.

Is this extra time at home making you realize what you have — and what you don’t — in your closet? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

