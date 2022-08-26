Meanwhile Brewing Co. is hosting their inaugural book fair “Lagers & Literature,” which will take place on August 28th. The interactive marketplace featuring thirteen local vendors will welcome the public from noon to 4:00 p.m. on the Meanwhile grounds. All ages are welcome to browse the diverse array of merchandise. RSVP here.

A portion of the proceeds at the Meanwhile bar will benefit Inside Books Project, an Austin-based community service volunteer organization that sends free books and educational materials to prisoners in Texas.

“Literacy is such a unique privilege that many of us take for granted,” said Meanwhile owner William Jaquiss. “It’s something we feel really passionately about encouraging, celebrating and contributing to at Meanwhile.”

Vendors for the event include:

custom poems (for free) for attendees Toy Joy toys and knick-knacks for purchase

Meanwhile also has fun fall events coming up:

August 27th: Brew Paul’s Drag Show, Vol. 2

September 4th: Labor Day Market

September 24th & 25th: Oktoberfest

Meanwhile Brewing Co. has been open since October 2020, and it’s an award-winning brewery that sits on about four acres of oak tree-shaded land fully equipped with five food trucks (Distant Relatives, Dough Boys, Pueblo Viejo, Smokin’ Bahn Mi and Bésame), a coffee bar, taproom and brewhouse, cedar playscape for kiddos, soccer fields, and a full-scale concert stage. Learn more about everything Meanwhile has to offer on their website, MeanwhileBeer.com.