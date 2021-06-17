Juneteenth Celebrations In Central Texas: Get The List Here

Juneteenth is known as “Emancipation Day” or “Freedom Day” in Texas, though the celebrations now stretch beyond the Lone Star State’s borders. This year, the holiday falls on a Saturday (June 19th). Check out the list below of local Juneteenth parties, parades and more this weekend:

Austin

Greater East Austin Youth Association/Central Texas Juneteenth Parade at 10 a.m. The route is largely on Chicon Street in East Austin. Park festivals will take place at Rosewood & Boggy Creek Parks after, with fireworks at 9 p.m. at Boggy Creek. More information at JuneteenthCentralTexas.com.

Start at the Texas African American History Memorial and ride bikes — stopping by a Juneteenth BBQ — on Saturday. Event info here.

The LBJ School of Public Affairs and the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at The University of Texas at Austin will host its inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Summit: Birth of a New American Freedom. Speakers will discuss education, housing, wealth, and why Juneteenth matters now more than ever. It will take place on Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. Registration is required and the event is virtual. Click here for more information.

Buda

The city of Buda is hosting their 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. More information on the Hays County website.

Georgetown

Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association will have both virtual and in-person events for 2021. Check out their offerings online.

Hutto

Hutto has their 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration, which consists of three parts: at 10 a.m. citizens march, an 11 a.m. ceremony on the significance of the celebration and a festival/vendor fair from noon to 6 p.m. Find more details on Hutto’s Facebook page.

Kyle

The city of Kyle has a “Dialogue for Peace and Progress 2021” celebration that serves as an online and in-person hybrid event. Get the details here.

New Braunfels

New Braunfels’ fifth annual Juneteenth Jubilee will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at Rivers Den Resort, 388 St. Mary Street in New Braunfels. The event is free, with a $20 parking fee. Learn more here.

Pflugerville

Noir Creators Space is highlighting local black businesses with its Juneteenth celebration in Pflugerville. Vendors will be presenting food, drinks, beauty, wellness, education and more. Get the details on the open market here.

Round Rock

Round Rock has its “Juneteenth Rhythm and Ribs Festival” on Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight at the Lakeview Pavilion in Old Settlers Park. Expect games, food, vendors, music and more. Admission is free. Details online.

San Marcos

San Marcos has a Juneteenth Unity Walk at 9:30 a.m. at the LBJ MLK crossroad memorial. San Marcos is also doing an art display from elementary school students, gospel concerts, games, speakers, vendors, food trucks, museum openings and a charity BBQ cook-off: find all the details on the Hays County website.

Wimberley

Wimberley is hosting its monthly Zoom called “Voices at the Table” with Sandra Organ Solis and Dr. Carlos Solis, focusing on the history of Juneteenth. This event will happen on Sunday, June 20th from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and is completely virtual. You can learn more about it and register here.

Do you have an event you’d like us to add? Simply shoot us an email: Studio512@KXAN.com!