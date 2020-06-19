Juneteenth 2020: A Day Of Reflection, Solidarity And Empowerment.

Happy Juneteenth! The holiday’s 155-year history holds a lot of meaning in the fight for racial injustice today. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865 more than 250,000 enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that they were free. That was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

With Austin being the “Live Music Capital Of The World” we are celebrating freedom and black lives with music and arts!

“Stay Black and Live” is a virtual Juneteenth festival. A collaboration with several Black organizations in Austin’s historic East side. This year’s Juneteenth celebration emphasizes not only the timeless themes of freedom and perseverance, but also recognizes the unprecedented times we’re currently living through.



Photo By @JuneteenthATX

Stay Black and Live will be streaming across multiple online platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and on the Juneteenth website) starting at 6pm.

You can sweeten up your celebration with Tiny Pies!

Photo By Tiny Pies

In honor of Juneteenth, Tiny Pies are donating a portion of their weekend sales from all three of their locations to the NAACP.

And a group of young local artists are putting together a two-day art show and sale this weekend. All proceeds will benefit either Black Visions Creative, Austin Justice Coalition and the Family of Mike Ramos.

The Burlap Bag is showing their support and giving away 100% of the purchase price.

The Solidarity Candle. Scents of ginger and lime.

Photo By The Burlap Bag

75% of the purchase price of this candle will be donated to organizations that help empower Black communities – that’s $12 for each one sold! You get to pick which one of 2 organizations you’d like your purchase to go to. Black Mamas Matter Alliance Black Artists Futures Fund



25% of the purchase price of this candle will be donated to the Austin artist @alilscribble – that’s $4 for each one sold!



