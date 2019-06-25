June & January Travel Guide: Austin With Kids

June & January believes that kids are fun, and their clothes should be, too! With bright colors and bold prints with modern babies, tots and kiddos in mind. Founder, Amy Richardson-Golia shared some of her favorite spots around town– perfect for a fun-filled summer day.

Let’s Grab Breakfast: Head over to Hat Creek before its too hot. Kids love the egg sandwiches and we can ease into the morning. Or wayback drive thru for lattes and biscuits.

Mid-morning activity: TheThinkery – kids love the water play area and the outdoor play structure. They do an occasional craft/project upstairs for additional fee that eats up a little more time.

Lunch: Grab ice cream at Lick’d next to Thinkery, or go to Hanks. (Side Note: if you need a little pick-me-up try an Oatmilk Latte from Hanks).

After Activity: Splash pad / splash shack or Deep Eddy Pool

Dinner: Ski Shores – Friday nights they host an outdoor, kid-friendly movie and smores night. Great place to grab dinner while the kids can hit the playscape.

Post Dinner Activity: Peter Pan Mini Golf, It’s an iconic Austin activity!

June & January host events every few months with 100% of ticket proceeds donated to a local non profit. .Their next event is on August 10th at Alexa James. Proceeds will be donated to an elementary school – June & January is also donating 400 backpacks to the same elementary school.

For more information or to shop head over to JuneAndJanuary.com. And make sure you give them a follow on social media @JuneAndJanuary.