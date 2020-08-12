June & January & Hat Creek Burger Company Join Forces For A Summer Collaboration

June & January, a children’s clothing brand featuring bright colors, prints and affordable basics has partnered with Texas-based restaurant chain, Hat Creek Burger Company. They created a capsule clothing collection to support Foster Village, whose mission is to come alongside children and families in the child welfare system and show them that they are not alone.





June & January will donate $1 from every piece of clothing sold to non-profit Foster Village. Hat Creek Burgers will match their donation with an additional $1 per piece sold. The goal is to donate more than $1200 by the end of August.











The collaboration includes a line of four styles ranging from sizes 2T to 9/10 small to large. Styles include a Bandana Bib, Tank Shorty, Ringer Tee, and Swing Dress with hamburger and french fry illustrations designed by June & January. Prices range from $13 to $25. Check out the collection HERE.

For the month of August, if children come into any Hat Creek location wearing a piece from the collection, they will get a free kid’s Shake. So far the collaboration has collected more than $450 for Foster Village.

“We love partnering with other Texas-based brands, but this was an especially fun collaboration to be a part of,” said Drew Gressett, owner and founder of Hat Creek Burgers. “Not only does June & January create awesome children’s clothes, but they also have that same desire to give back to those children who are at-risk in our Texas community, and that’s the best part. We hope our customers love the pieces as much as we do.”

At all Hat Creek Burgers restaurants throughout Texas, families can collect “Acts of Kindness Cards,” a quarterly initiative to encourage children to engage in random acts of kindness. Children will receive one free kid’s meal for completing five acts of kindness.