Juliet Italian Kitchen’s Wine Director Helps Us Pair Wine With Halloween Candy

Unless we all collectively decide to dress up as Ghostbusters for Halloween, it’s safe to say, we’ll be adapting our favorite Halloween traditions for the health and safety of our community. Parents are planning safe celebrations for their kids, friend groups are coordinating their Zoom-friendly costumes and others will be… well, on their couch drinking wine and eating copious amounts of Halloween candy.

Gina Scott, Wine Director at Juliet Italian Kitchen, is helping us adapt to a socially-distant Halloween with four candy and wine pairings that will class up your sugar-rush and make for a fun tasting event whether you’re safe in your bubble or connected with friends across the country.

Almond Joy and Sparkling Wine

Fruit notes like pear and apple pair well with the rich and creamy coconut. A fruit-forward prosecco or sparkling wine will complement the sugars and enhance both the wine and the candy.

Recommended bottle: Contratto Brut (Italy)

Candy Corn and Chardonnay

Bright, more acidic Chardonnays cut through the heavy sugars of the candy.

Recommended bottle: Diatom Bar-M (California)

Twix and Pinot Noir

Lighter fruits such as red cherries and raspberries along with the earthiness found in Pinot Noir work beautifully with the chocolate and wafers.

Recommended bottle: Flaneur Pinot Noir (Oregon)

Snickers and Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignons with flavors like blackberries and plums can contrast the saltiness of the peanuts and compliment the chocolate.

Recommended bottle: Substance Cabernet Sauvignon (Washington)

