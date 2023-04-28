After traveling for a year around Texas, Parts of California, and Central Mexico Julian came back home to Austin, with new music to share and a refined passion to record what he wrote on his travels.

Julian Acosta is an Austin, Texas, Rock & Roll artist. Born in Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico, and raised Texan – Julian is a tale of two cities defined by the two cultures that shaped him. Rock and Roll began to influence his life when his mom took him backstage at a Rod Stewart concert at one year old.

His authentic, free-spirited, & refined disposition make him a man for the times. The elegance and grit of his sound showcase his vast travels and extensive study of music & the human experience. His voice projects pure positivity through the lens of Rock & Roll, Blues, and Soul.

He attributes Van Morrison, Frank Sinatra, AC DC, Aretha Franklin, Linda Rondstad, Tom Petty, Ray Charles, Willie Nelson, Juan Gabriel, and Sam as inspirations during his evolution as an artist.

In 2015, Julian released his first single, “This Town,” as his love letter to Austin, the Live Music Capital of the World. Shortly after, the mayor recognized June 18th as Julian Acosta Day. He was nominated as a Top 10 Local Musician of the Year and for Best New Band at the SXSW Austin Music Awards.

Julian’s music career has taken him to play his music in the UK, Mexico, Canada, and throughout Texas. He has represented Austin, Texas; as the face of Norwegian Airlines’ inaugural flight from London to Austin. At the same time, he was the voice of Travel Texas, promoting Texas in Mexico City, Mexico.

With the support of music fans, he’s had the honor of sharing the stage with acts such as Bob Schneider, Jimmie Vaughan, Jackie Venson, Kalu & The Electric Joint, and more.

In 2022 he embarked on a one-year trip throughout Texas, Mexico, Western United States, and Southern California. This journey brought him inspiration that he translated into new music and refreshed his dedication.

Julian’s current release A: Side B Side, is his ode to the people while honoring the travel between cultures. The new album is his formal introduction from his heart to the world, taking us along with him for the ride as an evolving artist.