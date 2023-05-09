Juice Consulting is thrilled to announce that this year marks its 16th year in business, and the team is blowing it out with a “Sweet 16” birthday bash that will last all year long. Founded in May of 2007 by industry veteran Heather Wagner Reed, Juice started out as a one-woman shop and has grown into a seven person team. This May, the company turns 16, and in lieu of a traditional 15-year anniversary, Juice is hosting a private “‘80s Retro Prom” themed red carpet bash on Friday, May 19 from 7 – 11 p.m. at Native’s ballroom.

Featuring a live performance by Austin’s favorite synthwave alien and electro pop artist, Primo the Alien, tunes by local funk master Henry Invisible, and other surprise guests, the evening is sponsored by SPIN Magazine, Native Hostel, Good Wolf Entertainment, Milam & Green Whiskey and FreeWater. Event highlights will include recycled vinyl record art by Gold Rush Vinyl, an ‘80s pop-up photo exhibit by Modern Rocks Gallery, an appearance by Drippy the FreeWater Drop, photo booths as well as complimentary drinks, bites, and more. The event will also feature a silent auction benefiting some of Juice’s current nonprofit clients, including Sonic Guild, Swan Songs, HOME Austin, The Adderley School Foundation, A Chance to Rock and The Quiddity Foundation, among others to be announced.

Guests should wear their best prom attire as there will be prizes for best dressed. Red carpet arrivals will begin at 7 p.m. and media guests are invited to RSVP here. Though the event is invite-only for clients, media and VIP guests, Juice will be announcing public ticket giveaways via on their Instagram @juiceconsulting in the coming weeks. Space is limited and an RSVP is required. For more information, please see www.juiceconsulting.com.

“In a world with communication trends that move faster than you can say Molly Ringwald, we have had to reinvent ourselves over and over to meet our client’s ever-changing needs,” said Juice Consulting Founder + CEO Heather Wagner Reed. “So this year, we are doing something rad and throwing ourselves a ‘Sweet 16’ celebration that will last all year long. I can’t express how proud I am of what we have built – and it’s a thrill to get to honor and shine a (fluorescent!) light on not only our hardworking team but the clients who have supported us throughout the years!”

Based in Austin, Texas, and known for its work in creative sectors such as music, entertainment, and the arts, Juice has played a pivotal role in the region’s creative landscape. As the agency has continued to grow, it has come to reflect Austin’s vibrant scene, and its client base has expanded to industries such as tech and innovation, national and international government, consumer products, retail, venues, festivals, restaurants and more. The company’s capabilities range from public relations and marketing to red carpet management and VIP activations. See here for a full list of services.

ABOUT JUICE CONSULTING:

Austin-based boutique agency Juice Consulting’s mantra is “adding vitality to your campaign.” Best known for goal-driven campaigns that leave no stone unturned, Juice brings high-level PR, strategic marketing, and general POW to its clients, creating authentic buzz around what makes them worthy of mass recognition and spotlighting what makes each unique. Passionate about each and every client, Juice advocates for its roster and leverages community connections and relationships to open doors and broaden horizons. Deeply rooted in the local community, Austin Mayor Steve Adler proclaimed Feb. 8, 2018, as “Juice Consulting Day” in Austin. For more information, please see www.juiceconsulting.com.

ABOUT HEATHER WAGNER REED:

Juice Consulting was founded in 2007 by PR and marketing veteran Heather Wagner Reed in Houston, Texas. Soon after, she opened her Austin office, and what started out as a one-woman consultancy soon became a statewide team. Prior to Juice, Heather served as Senior Product Manager for 32-time GRAMMY®-winning artist Beyoncé, handling her day-to-day management and global marketing coordination for five years, as well as management for many other artists under the Sanctuary Records / Music World Entertainment umbrella. Earlier in her career, Heather worked in Europe for companies such as Universal Music in The Netherlands, Nijenrode University and Disneyland Paris, which laid a foundation for a globally-minded approach in all her work. Heather continues to bring this broad-thinking strategy to all of Juice’s clients today. She is an Adjunct Faculty member at Austin Community College, an 18-year board member of the Texas Chapter of the Recording Academy and an active alumna member of The Texas Lyceum (class of 2010). She also sits on the advisory boards of Sonic Guild and The Adderley School of Performing Arts, and was named a “Top Five Mentor” of Techstars. Finally, she is a passionate partner in the Austin-based startup FreeWater, the world’s first free beverage company.