Ugly Dog Contest at Jo’s Red River

When: all month long! (Voting window: October 17-30 | Crowning party: October 30 12-3PM)

Where: Jo’s Red River

What: SUBMIT A DOG You can submit a dog for the Ugly Dog Contest online via Eventbrite

There are other categories you can submit for as well, including: BEST IN SHOW, DOGGLEGANGER, BEST COSTUME

Each entry cost $5 ($10 if you do it the day of the party, so get those entries in early!)

Cost of entry goes straight to Austin Humane Society!

VOTE FOR A DOG You can vote for a dog for $2 at the register at Jo’s Red River location from October 17 – 30

Submissions will be on display inside Jo’s Red River

Cost of vote goes straight to Austin Humane Society!

ATTEND THE CROWNING PARTY Parking lot party at Jo’s Red River on Sunday, October 30 from 12 PM – 3 PM

Watch the winner of the Ugly Dog Contest get crowned (winner gets free coffee for a year!!!)

There will also be adoptable puppies from Austin Humane Society, local vendors popping up, live music, hot dogs, face painting, and balloon animals!