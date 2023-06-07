What: To celebrate Pride Month, Jo’s Coffee is again offering their limited edition La Colombe Coffee house blend in a Jo’s Pride Box. For each limited-edition box sold, which was designed this year by Jo’s General Manager who is part of the LGBTQIA+ community, $2 will be donated to Equality Texas, a statewide political advocacy organization that fights for LGBTQIA+ rights, whose mission is to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Texans through political action, education, community organizing, and collaboration.

When: Available for purchase from June 3 – August 31 at all Jo’s locations + online

Cost: $15 per box