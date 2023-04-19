Wine & Food Foundation’s Executive Director, Denise Silverman, joined by Shelly Wilfong, host of “This is Texas Wine” podcast, talked with Studio 512 to talk about WFF’s upcoming event, “Toast of Texas.”

Shelly says, “This Is Texas Wine” covers Texas wine industry news, Texas-specific wine education, and I do long-form interviews with the most important people in the Texas wine industry… winemakers, winery owners, people working at Texas universities in viticulture and enology departments, local master sommeliers, etc. I started the podcast in 2020 after realizing that there wasn’t a Texas wine podcast in operation. The Texas wine industry is growing and people are hungry for information about wineries and the wine business in general.”

Shelly, for the second year in a row, will be hosting the “Toast of Texas” event’s VIP program.

Denise says, “Guests can try their luck at a curated silent auction with packages perfect for wine lovers and foodies. In addition, Texas Wine Growers will feature incredible wines, including library vintages, in the ‘wine ring toss’ throughout the afternoon. There will be a chance to win a month’s worth of curated Texas wine from Texas Wine Club, and guests can enjoy an additional tasting and shop for wine at H-E-B’s Pop-up Wine Shop. Limited GA tickets are still available and will be available at the door.”

The event is happening Sunday, April 23rd from 2:30-5:00 p.m. at Star Hill Ranch. Get your tickets online at WineFoodFoundation.org.