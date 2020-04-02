Live Now
The latest coronavirus news and analysis

Join Us For The ATX Living Room Picnic On April 4

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Join in on the first ATX Living Room Picnic!
• On Saturday, April 4 (all day) join in Austin’s first city-wide Living Room Picnic.
• Purchase a meal directly from a local restaurant + bottle of wine or crowler (or 6-pack) of beer, spread out a blanket, and enjoy from a safe social distance, the comfort of your living room.
• Visit www.atxlovelocal.com for the full list of participants
• Celebrate community and “togetherness” while supporting our local restaurants, bars, breweries & makers.
• It wouldn’t be an Austin event without music and The SIMS Foundation curated a Spotify playlist featuring all local Austin artists. SIMS Foundation provides vital mental health and substance use recovery services for musicians, music industry professionals, and their families to support the well-being of the Austin music community.
• You can support local musicians by donating here: https://simsfoundation.org/donate/

Follow along, post about your picnic or give a shout out for your favorite restaurant, brewery or wine shop by tagging
@atxlovelocal and #atxlivingroompicnic.

Tiny Pies
• Dinner for Two, $25
• Includes two (2) individual chicken pot pies and two (2) sweet tiny pies of choice
• savory pies are new to the menu and by purchasing their chicken pot pies, customers are supporting local farmers as well because the chicken and veggies are all sourced locally.
• Curbside Pick-Up or local delivery
• Order online www.tinypies.com

Austin Rotisserie
• Family Meal, $35
• Includes: whole bird, double roasted potatoes, salad de chèvre, half baguette, 4 house sauces
• POULET RôTI BAGUETTE: $8.99 each
• Pick-Up or Grub Hub Delivery
• Order online via Grub Hub

Infinite Monkey Theorem
• Offering a Mixed 4-pack of cans: red, white, rose, and peach Bellini for $10
• Also a Texas Wine Bottle 2-Pack featuring Tempranillo + Viognier for $38
• Order online
• Pickup at the winery

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss