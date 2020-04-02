Join Us For The ATX Living Room Picnic On April 4

Join in on the first ATX Living Room Picnic!

• On Saturday, April 4 (all day) join in Austin’s first city-wide Living Room Picnic.

• Purchase a meal directly from a local restaurant + bottle of wine or crowler (or 6-pack) of beer, spread out a blanket, and enjoy from a safe social distance, the comfort of your living room.

• Visit www.atxlovelocal.com for the full list of participants

• Celebrate community and “togetherness” while supporting our local restaurants, bars, breweries & makers.

• It wouldn’t be an Austin event without music and The SIMS Foundation curated a Spotify playlist featuring all local Austin artists. SIMS Foundation provides vital mental health and substance use recovery services for musicians, music industry professionals, and their families to support the well-being of the Austin music community.

• You can support local musicians by donating here: https://simsfoundation.org/donate/

Follow along, post about your picnic or give a shout out for your favorite restaurant, brewery or wine shop by tagging

@atxlovelocal and #atxlivingroompicnic.

Tiny Pies

• Dinner for Two, $25

• Includes two (2) individual chicken pot pies and two (2) sweet tiny pies of choice

• savory pies are new to the menu and by purchasing their chicken pot pies, customers are supporting local farmers as well because the chicken and veggies are all sourced locally.

• Curbside Pick-Up or local delivery

• Order online www.tinypies.com

Austin Rotisserie

• Family Meal, $35

• Includes: whole bird, double roasted potatoes, salad de chèvre, half baguette, 4 house sauces

• POULET RôTI BAGUETTE: $8.99 each

• Pick-Up or Grub Hub Delivery

• Order online via Grub Hub

Infinite Monkey Theorem

• Offering a Mixed 4-pack of cans: red, white, rose, and peach Bellini for $10

• Also a Texas Wine Bottle 2-Pack featuring Tempranillo + Viognier for $38

• Order online

• Pickup at the winery