Join The Teen Summer Challenge at Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness wants Central Texas teens to stay fit over the summer. That’s why they’re offering the Teen Summer Challenge here and Texas and across the country.

Planet Fitness Regional Manager Antonio Leon joined us in The Studio 512 Studio to talk about the program.

What is the Teen Summer Challenge?

Planet Fitness has done extensive research and identified the increase in obesity and inactivity in today’s youth. Planet Fitness wants to help be a part of the solution. Through September 1st, all Planet Fitness locations will open their doors for teens, ages 15-18, to work out absolutely free! By opening our doors to teens and giving them a place to be active, we’re excited to provide an opportunity to improve their overall health and wellness. We’re also giving them an opportunity to introduce a positive, healthy habit into their daily lives!

What is it that you’re offering teens who sign up?

We’re excited to give teens here in Austin, TX the opportunity to have a safe, welcoming place to work out this summer. Regardless of your fitness level, whether it’s your first time on a treadmill or you run 10 miles a day, every little bit helps to improve your physical AND emotional wellness. Teens who take advantage of this offer will have access to all the exercise equipment and machines in our clubs. Teens will also have free access to our Fitness Instructor which designed specific workout classes for them, which are available Monday through Friday. We’ll also offer a teen orientation class twice a week to help them get comfortable with the gym.

Is there any other opportunities for these teens to participate during this challenge?

Definitely! To encourage teens to take the Planet Fitness Teen Summer Challenge, Planet Fitness will award one $500 scholarship in each state, and one grand price $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer! These scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or programs, such as school books, college, new cleats or to join a recreational sports league.