Join the Siete Familia & Wheatsville Food Co-Op For A Free Cooking Class: Grain Free Jambalaya!

Siete Family Foods is cookin’ up something special and is inviting the Austin community to join – FOR FREE! A night filled with Salud y Sabor (health and flavor): “Cooking Con Siete: Grain Free Jambalaya!”

The interactive virtual cooking event is in support of Wheatsville Food Co-op, the beloved local grocery store, and one of the many local businesses coping with challenges from the pandemic.

Date : Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Time : 6-7 pm

RSVP is required [HERE].

Participants are encouraged to shop for cooking ingredients at their local Wheatsville Food Co-op. Customers who show their “Cooking Con Siete” class confirmation email at checkout will receive a few free gifts from Siete including, Siete Mild Taco Seasoning, Siete Red Enchilada Sauce, two Matr Boomie Spice Bowls, and a $5 coupon for their next trip to Wheatsville Food Co-Op!

Chef Scarleth and Chef Dan, of Siete’s Culinary and Innovation Team, will lead a step-by-step demonstration of how to create flavorful, grain-free Jambalaya (vegan option included!) featuring two of Siete’s Whole30 Approved ingredients: Mild Taco Seasoning and Red Enchilada Sauce.

