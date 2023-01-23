Courtesy Of Snap Kitchen

Go into the New Year feeling good about what goes into your body, where it comes from, and how it tastes. Locally owned Snap Kitchen is bringing the Resolution Revolution into 2023 where eating healthy doesn’t have to be tasteless, and New Year’s resolutions don’t need to be abrupt, restrictive, or short-term.

Resolve to indulge with Snap Kitchen’s newest meals inspired by your favorite homestyle classics, including Snap’s Southern Meatloaf, Pot Roast Chicken, Salisbury Steak, Parmesan Roasted Broccoli, Brownie Batter Chia Pudding, and more.

All of Snap Kitchen’s meals are accompanied with a nutrition profile — showing protein, carbs, and fat — so customers can easily track their dietary needs. Snap Kitchen partners with local Texas vendors to ensure it uses sustainably sourced, local ingredients where it can. Local partners include 44 Farms and Pederson’s Farms.

Snap Kitchen offers fully customizable, dietitian-curated meal subscriptions that range from low-carb to high- protein and beyond. Order from your nearest Austin-area Snap Kitchen for pickup or delivery here.

