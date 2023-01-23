Go into the New Year feeling good about what goes into your body, where it comes from, and how it tastes. Locally owned Snap Kitchen is bringing the Resolution Revolution into 2023 where eating healthy doesn’t have to be tasteless, and New Year’s resolutions don’t need to be abrupt, restrictive, or short-term.
Resolve to indulge with Snap Kitchen’s newest meals inspired by your favorite homestyle classics, including Snap’s Southern Meatloaf, Pot Roast Chicken, Salisbury Steak, Parmesan Roasted Broccoli, Brownie Batter Chia Pudding, and more.
All of Snap Kitchen’s meals are accompanied with a nutrition profile — showing protein, carbs, and fat — so customers can easily track their dietary needs. Snap Kitchen partners with local Texas vendors to ensure it uses sustainably sourced, local ingredients where it can. Local partners include 44 Farms and Pederson’s Farms.
Snap Kitchen offers fully customizable, dietitian-curated meal subscriptions that range from low-carb to high- protein and beyond. Order from your nearest Austin-area Snap Kitchen for pickup or delivery here.
Along with partnering with sustainable vendors, Snap Kitchen recently launched its Texas Direct Program. The Texas Direct Program ensures that all Snap delivery orders are hand-delivered fresh to your doors in insulated reusable bags. Once delivered, you can either keep the bags for your own reuse or send them back to Snap Kitchen to be reused. The new insulated bags keep your items cold for up to 24 hours with less packaging — no liners, no boxes, and fewer ice packs. You can get started with a cooler bag full of Snap Kitchen meals here.