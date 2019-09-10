Join The Fun At The CASA Superhero Run!

Put on your cape and mask — the CASA Superhero Run is coming soon! Callie Langford, Communications Director for CASA Travis County, stopped by Studio 512 to tell us more about the race, and to help us whip up some homemade costumes.

Run, walk or fly to the 2019 CASA Superhero Run 5K & Kids 1K on Sunday, September 15th to be a superhero for children who’ve been abused or neglected. Enjoy a superhero costume contest, obstacle course, superhero guest appearances and fun family activities! The CASA Superhero Run is the opening race for the 2019-20 Austin Distance Challenge.

The CASA Superhero Run is going to be a ton of fun — and the proceeds benefit a great cause! To learn more about the types of races and activities offered, go to www.casasuperherorun.com, and to learn more about CASA’s mission, go to www.casatravis.org.