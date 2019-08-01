Join The Block Party With She’s Not Here At White Linen Night

One of Austin’s coolest summer events is right around the corner, and we had Chef Ben Schwartz of She’s Not Here come in to tell us about some of the food being offered. The event is the 7th annual White Linen Night in downtown Austin!

White Linen Night is happening August 3rd from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and all proceeds benefit Austin Food & Wine Alliance and Farmshare, which are non-profits supporting the culinary and farming industries in Central Texas.

She’s Not Here is a Pacific Asian cocktail bar and kitchen, and they are one of the restaurants participating in the party. They’ll be serving the “Tiger Cry,” which contains dry aged beef, spicy coconut vinaigrette, crushed tomatoes, fresh herbs, and puffed shrimp chips. 15 other Austin restaurants will be attending the event. You can also expect to see plates from La Condesa, Taverna, and much more.

You can also enjoy a performance by R&B singer/songwriter Tje Austin.

Tickets start at $65 and are now available for purchase online. VIP tickets are available, too, and they include entry at 5:30 p.m., welcome champagne, and a souvenir YETI tumbler.

All ticket purchasers will be entered to win a staycation at W Austin with a gift card to TRACE.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.2ndstreetdistrict.com/whitelinen and check out She’s Not Here’s full menu of offerings at www.snhaustin.com.