We are closing in on American Heart Month, and the American Heart Association will be spreading awareness about cardiovascular disease and stroke all month long.

Denise Bradley, Ph.D., the vice president of communications and community affairs for St. David’s HealthCare, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the upcoming 19th Annual Go Red for Women Austin Luncheon. Bradley is the Go Red for Women chair.

Every year, the event encourages women and their families to take action and live healthier lives. What are some things that women can do to decrease their risk of heart disease?

“Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. It claims more lives than all forms of cancer combined, but many instances of cardiovascular disease can be prevented through healthy lifestyle changes. St. David’s HealthCare is proud to partner with the American Heart Association to increase awareness, share life-changing information, and secure the resources that will continue to drive research and save lives.”

I hear we have a very exciting announcement about the keynote speaker for this year’s event. I am dying to know—who is it?

“Yes! I am thrilled to announce that American Heart Association National Volunteer and TV Personality Star Jones will be joining us as the keynote speaker.”

Why is the Go Red for Women initiative so important to you personally?

“Heart disease knows no boundaries. It affects people of all ages, all races, and all walks of life. It has touched my life both personally and professionally. My mother had a heart attack before the age of 40, and my younger sister has already suffered two strokes.”

How can we get involved and show our support for Go Red for Women and the American Heart Association?

“The 19th Annual Go Red for Women Luncheon is on Friday, February 24. Doors open at 10 a.m. You can visit AustinGoRed.Heart.org to register.“

“Also, we want the city to turn red with us on National Wear Red Day, which is Friday, February 3. We ask that you stand with us as we rally around women.”

