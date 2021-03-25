Join Texas Mutual for the Work Safe, Texas Virtual Summit on April 1

Texas Mutual is deeply committed to the fight against COVID-19 and to providing businesses with critical information and resources. Please join us from 10:00-11:30 a.m. April 1 for the free and informative Work Safe, Texas Online Summit. The COVID-19 crisis has created significant challenges for businesses and their employees, especially as we’re crossing the one-year mark of when it first impacted Texas. Grief, uncertainty and financial worries contribute to increased stress at home and in the workplace – but you can make a difference. This free virtual seminar is open to all Texas businesses and covers important topics related to COVID-19 in Texas. During the summit, Pat Niekamp, founder and publisher of Texas CEO Magazine, will host panel discussions with safety experts and members of the business community.

Online attendees will receive:

• Updates on the ongoing vaccination program

• Information on pandemic-related mental and emotional health issues

• Strategies for lowering the risk of transmission to employees and customers

• An opportunity to ask questions during a post-discussion Q&A session This virtual event will also feature a live Q&A where you can ask the panelists your questions related to COVID-19 in the workplace.

Register today for this free virtual event. Thank you for helping us build a stronger, safer and healthier Texas.

Sponsored by Texas Mutual. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.