Summer House on Music Lane – Thanksgiving Menu

Join Summer House on Music Lane on Thanksgiving day for a prix-fixe menu featuring comforting classics all day long

When: Thursday, November 24 from 11 am – close

Price: $75/person + $20 for kids

Link to reserve here

Menu:

For the Table:

Fennel and Black Pepper Focaccia | cultured butter, buttermilk, EVOO

First Course:

Mushroom Soup

Baby Greens Salad | carrot ribbons, pickled golden raisin, dill, breadcrumb

Second Course:

Pepper Crusted Prime Rib | potato puree, jus

Smoked Turkey | sweet potato puree, gravy

Smoked Hen of the Woods Mushroom | parsnip puree, marinated baby tomato

Family Style Vegetable Sides:

Green Beans | blistered tomato sauce

Creamed Leeks | smoked gouda, potato crispies

Third Course: