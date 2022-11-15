Summer House on Music Lane – Thanksgiving Menu  
Join Summer House on Music Lane on Thanksgiving day for a prix-fixe menu featuring comforting classics all day long
When: Thursday, November 24 from 11 am – close 
Price: $75/person + $20 for kids 
Link to reserve here

Menu: 

For the Table:

  • Fennel and Black Pepper Focaccia | cultured butter, buttermilk, EVOO 

First Course: 

  • Mushroom Soup
  • Baby Greens Salad | carrot ribbons, pickled golden raisin, dill, breadcrumb  

Second Course:

  • Pepper Crusted Prime Rib | potato puree, jus 
  • Smoked Turkey | sweet potato puree, gravy  
  • Smoked Hen of the Woods Mushroom | parsnip puree, marinated baby tomato 

Family Style Vegetable Sides:

  • Green Beans | blistered tomato sauce
  • Creamed Leeks | smoked gouda, potato crispies 

Third Course:

  • Pumpkin Pie | cream cheese ice cream 
  • Pistachio Cherry Cake | salted honey ice cream (GF)