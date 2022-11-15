Summer House on Music Lane – Thanksgiving Menu
Join Summer House on Music Lane on Thanksgiving day for a prix-fixe menu featuring comforting classics all day long
When: Thursday, November 24 from 11 am – close
Price: $75/person + $20 for kids
Link to reserve here
Menu:
For the Table:
- Fennel and Black Pepper Focaccia | cultured butter, buttermilk, EVOO
First Course:
- Mushroom Soup
- Baby Greens Salad | carrot ribbons, pickled golden raisin, dill, breadcrumb
Second Course:
- Pepper Crusted Prime Rib | potato puree, jus
- Smoked Turkey | sweet potato puree, gravy
- Smoked Hen of the Woods Mushroom | parsnip puree, marinated baby tomato
Family Style Vegetable Sides:
- Green Beans | blistered tomato sauce
- Creamed Leeks | smoked gouda, potato crispies
Third Course:
- Pumpkin Pie | cream cheese ice cream
- Pistachio Cherry Cake | salted honey ice cream (GF)