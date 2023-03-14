On Saturday, March 18, join Austin’s nonprofit record label Spaceflight Records and several other Austin independent record labels for a family-friendly afternoon of music and crawfish during SXSW 2023.

Admission is FREE with RSVP (but space is limited so RSVP does not guarantee entry). Please RSVP here.

Performing musicians include Shinyribs (Hardcharger Records), Garrett T. Capps & Nasa Country (Spaceflight Records), and Meernaa (Keeled Scales).

Doors open at 1 p.m. with music until 6 p.m.

Juice Consulting is proud to be a sponsor of this event!

