Mixologist Coleman DeWayne joined Rosie to show Studio 512 a special recipe for National Cocktail Day.

Casa Don Ramón produces and merchandises a varied line of agave spirits of the highest quality from 100% blue agave from the highlands of Jalisco, where the blue agave flourishes in the microclimate and mineral-rich soil. With decades of expertise harvesting agave and crafting tequila, Casa Don Ramón has long been the brand of choice for tequila enthusiasts in Mexico.

They recently launched in the U.S. Casa Don Ramón has an unwavering commitment to and respect for the process, the agave, and the land. The brand currently features three different tequila collections as well as a mezcal, which was actually recently named one of the best mezcal brands to drink by Robb Report!

The Platinium line is an excellent, affordable option for both sipping and making cocktails. The Platinium collection has also been awarded with 10 Medals by some of the most prestigious competitions in the world. There is a Plata, Reposado Cristalino, and Añejo Cristalino option within this collection. Casa Don Ramón’s cristalinos are aged in American oak barrels and filtered to remove the color acquired from the barrels. This gives them a unique smoothness with the complexity and character of an Añejo or Reposado.

Casa Don Ramón products are available to purchase online and at select retailers like Total Wine & More, Specs, and Reserve Bar.