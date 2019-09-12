Join Launch Pad Job Club For Their Annual Employment Expo

What is Launch Pad Job Club?

“Launch Pad is a free weekly meeting every Friday morning for job-seekers in which they receive support, job leads and get great advice from a featured speaker, often a recruiter who provides that ‘peek behind the curtain’ about the job search. Every Friday afternoon features a monthly, recurring satellite class on job tools like: Linkedin and Jobscan; resume tweaking; interview prep; mock interviewing; and, if there’s a 5th Friday in a month, Tips and Tricks for Filling Out the State Application.”

Tell us about this Employment Expo.

“This is our 4th annual Launch Pad Job Club Employment Expo. It will be next Tuesday the 17th at Accruent (at The Domain) from 5 – 8 pm and will feature in 3 hours what we offer our members in a full month. There is the job fair area with really great companies who are hiring and schools offering certification courses. There’s also resume reviews and Linkedin profile reviews. Free LinkedIn headshots. Club partner and sponsor, Indeed, will be conducting classes on the best use of their job search website; and, we have speakers on topics from applying for Unemployment benefits to salary negotiation. We also will have a panel during the 6 pm hour moderated by the president of AHRMA, that’s the Austin Human Resources Management Association. “

How does someone register for this event?

“Just go to Eventbrite.com and type Launch Pad Job Club Employment Expo in the search bar. The event is free but we just need an accurate head count for the evening for refreshments. We also encourage attendees to not only dress for success but to also bring plenty of resumes and business cards to hand out, both to the companies participating but also to one another. We find most jobs are found via networking so having business cards is a must for job seekers.”

For more information, go to www.launchpadjobclub.com.

