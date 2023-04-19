Earth Day is coming up and a great activity for kids and adults alike is planting a tree! Lance Roberson, Founder of Plance, is here to take us through his tips for planting trees successfully.

TIP #1:

Choose a location that provides enough space for the tree to grow to its full size without interfering with buildings, power lines, or other structures. Also, ensure the soil is well-draining and appropriate for the tree’s species.

TIP #2:

Choose the right tree: Select a tree species that is suitable for your climate, soil type, and site conditions. The tree’s growth habits, size, water and light requirements don’t often change so if you have location in mind choose the right tree for healthy easy tree maintenance!

TIP #3:

Dig the right size hole: Dig a hole that is wide and shallow, rather than deep and narrow. The hole should be at least 1.5 times as wide as the tree’s root ball but not deeper than the root ball itself. If your in the rock layers you need to break this area up so tree roots can establish

TIP #4:

Add compost: Add compost or other organic matter to the hole to improve soil fertility and structure.

Remove burlap and other materials: Remove any burlap, twine, or wire around the root ball, or any other packing materials that may interfere with root growth.

The root collar should be level with the soil surface. Backfill the hole with the native soil, tamping it down lightly to remove air pockets.

TIP #5:

Water the tree: Water the tree thoroughly after planting to help settle the soil around the roots. Provide regular watering for the first year to help establish the tree.

Apply a 2- to 4-inch layer of organic mulch around the tree to help retain moisture, suppress weeds, and regulate soil temperature. Keep the mulch several inches away from the trunk to prevent damage.

Happy Planting!