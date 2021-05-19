Join In On The Fun & Free Sip N’ Shop Fundraiser With Smokin Beauty & Austin Pets Alive

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

If you’re looking for something fun and free to do with your pup this weekend or if you’re thinking of adding a fur baby to the family, our friends at Smokin Beauty on North Lamar are hosting a “Sip N’ Shop” Market in partnership with Austin Pets Alive.

The fundraising event benefiting APA is happing this Sunday from noon to 4p. APA will have pups ready to be adopted, plus vendors with treats, pup apparel, toys and more. They’ll also have an artist doing caricature drawings of your pup, for free plus they’ll have Live music and of course Smokin Beauty serves up mimosas and delicious food!

The “sip n shop” fundraising event is weather dependent so they’ll make the call by Saturday. For updates and more info you can go to SmokinBeautyAtx.com or follow them on social media.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss