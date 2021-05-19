Join In On The Fun & Free Sip N’ Shop Fundraiser With Smokin Beauty & Austin Pets Alive

If you’re looking for something fun and free to do with your pup this weekend or if you’re thinking of adding a fur baby to the family, our friends at Smokin Beauty on North Lamar are hosting a “Sip N’ Shop” Market in partnership with Austin Pets Alive.



The fundraising event benefiting APA is happing this Sunday from noon to 4p. APA will have pups ready to be adopted, plus vendors with treats, pup apparel, toys and more. They’ll also have an artist doing caricature drawings of your pup, for free plus they’ll have Live music and of course Smokin Beauty serves up mimosas and delicious food!



The “sip n shop” fundraising event is weather dependent so they’ll make the call by Saturday. For updates and more info you can go to SmokinBeautyAtx.com or follow them on social media.