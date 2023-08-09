WINERY: Texas Wine Collective

Event Name: Grape Stomp and Paella Party

Date: Saturday, Aug 12th, 2023

Time: 6:30-9:00pm

Location: Texas Wine Collective

Price (if applicable): $80, Club Member Price $70

Event page/tiket link: https://www.texaswinecollective.com/Wine-Shop/Event-Tickets

Brief description: It’s the best time of year in the Texas Hill Country— Harvest!! Enjoy the sweet fragrance of ripened grapes in the air and ring in the next vintage. Come for live music by Kelany & The All-Nighters, dinner, and wine. The ticket price includes wine tasting, one glass of wine with Paella dinner, a T-Shirt, and grape stomping!