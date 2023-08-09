WINERY: Texas Wine Collective
Event Name: Grape Stomp and Paella Party
Date: Saturday, Aug 12th, 2023
Time: 6:30-9:00pm
Location: Texas Wine Collective
Price (if applicable): $80, Club Member Price $70
Event page/tiket link: https://www.texaswinecollective.com/Wine-Shop/Event-Tickets
Brief description: It’s the best time of year in the Texas Hill Country— Harvest!! Enjoy the sweet fragrance of ripened grapes in the air and ring in the next vintage. Come for live music by Kelany & The All-Nighters, dinner, and wine. The ticket price includes wine tasting, one glass of wine with Paella dinner, a T-Shirt, and grape stomping!